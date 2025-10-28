Foraco International Secures $150 Million Drilling Contracts in Canada and Chile

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foraco International ( (TSE:FAR) ) has issued an update.

Foraco International has secured three long-term drilling contracts worth approximately US$150 million from Tier One mining customers in Canada and Chile. These contracts, which cover a range of drilling services, highlight Foraco’s strategic focus on long-term partnerships in stable jurisdictions and reflect the company’s ability to deliver diverse services at single mine sites. The contracts are expected to strengthen Foraco’s market position amid high copper and gold prices, with mobilization already underway in Chile and extended projects in Canada.

More about Foraco International

Foraco International SA is a leading global mineral drilling services company, providing comprehensive and reliable services in mining and water projects. It is the third largest global drilling enterprise, operating in 16 countries across five continents.

Average Trading Volume: 228,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$212.1M

