For Startups, Inc. Revises Earnings Forecast with Positive Outlook

For Startups, Inc. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, reflecting a positive adjustment in operating and ordinary profits despite a slight decrease in net sales. The revision is attributed to increased productivity, cost-saving measures, and the cancellation of certain stock acquisition rights, leading to a significant improvement in profit expectations.

For Startups, Inc. operates in the growth market sector, focusing on providing open innovation services. The company is known for its efforts in enhancing productivity and implementing cost reduction strategies.

YTD Price Performance: -3.00%

Average Trading Volume: 5,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3.46B

