For Startups, Inc. Cancels Stock Acquisition Rights Due to Unmet Targets

For Startups, Inc. ( (JP:7089) ) just unveiled an update.

For Startups, Inc. announced the cancellation of its 4th and 5th Stock Acquisition Rights due to unmet performance targets. This decision will result in a reversal gain of share-based compensation expenses, impacting the company’s financial results by reducing selling, general, and administrative expenses for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

More about For Startups, Inc.

For Startups, Inc. operates in the growth market sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services to enhance corporate value and drive business growth. The company is known for its incentive plans utilizing stock acquisition rights to motivate its officers and employees.

YTD Price Performance: -3.00%

Average Trading Volume: 5,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3.46B

