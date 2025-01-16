FOPE S.p.A. Reports 10% Revenue Increase in 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

FOPE S.p.A. ( (IT:FPE) ) has issued an announcement.

FOPE S.p.A. announced a 10% increase in net revenues for 2024, reaching 73.4 million euros, with a positive cash position of 3.3 million euros. This growth reflects successful market penetration and brand value, particularly in the U.S. and Asia, and highlights effective strategies like gold hedging and production optimizations. The company anticipates further growth and is set to present new collections at the Vicenza Oro trade fair.

More about FOPE S.p.A.

FOPE S.p.A. is a historic Italian jewelry company founded in Vicenza in 1929, known for its high-end jewelry products. With approximately 75 employees, the company generates about 90% of its turnover abroad, focusing on growth and brand consolidation in the international luxury market. FOPE operates through a global network of over 700 sales points and emphasizes direct relationships with luxury jewelry stores. The company is committed to craftsmanship and Made in Italy technology, and its production process is entirely internal. FOPE is a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council and adheres to sustainability practices.

YTD Price Performance: -0.83%

Average Trading Volume: 2,152

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €128.5M

