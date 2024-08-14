Foodison, Inc. Issues Stock Options to Drive Growth

Foodison,Inc. (JP:7114) has released an update.

Foodison, Inc. has announced the issuance of performance-linked stock options to its directors and employees to incentivize and unite the team towards achieving ambitious business performance goals. These stock options are tied to clear performance targets based on the company’s Adjusted EBITDA, aiming to enhance corporate and shareholder value. The potential dilution effect is capped at 2.33%, which the company believes is reasonable and in the interest of existing shareholders.

