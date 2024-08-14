Foodison, Inc. Announces Treasury Shares Buyback Plan

Foodison,Inc. (JP:7114) has released an update.

Foodison, Inc. has announced plans to acquire treasury shares to implement a flexible capital policy and enhance shareholder value, using the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system at a set price of ¥1,479 per share. The repurchase is scheduled for August 15, 2024, with a maximum of 72,000 shares, representing 1.59% of the company’s issued stock, and a total acquisition cost capped at ¥106,488,000.

