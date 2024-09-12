Food Empire Shines at International ARC Awards

Food Empire Holdings Limited (SG:F03) has released an update.

Food Empire Holdings Limited has demonstrated excellence in corporate reporting by garnering two Gold and one Bronze at the prestigious 2024 International ARC Awards, a competition that recognizes outstanding annual reports. The multinational F&B company’s FY2023 Annual Report stood out for its cover photo/design and printing & production, also earning accolades for design/graphics. This marks the 15th time Food Empire has been honored at the ARC Awards, underscoring its commitment to quality and transparency in financial communications.

