FONAR Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Fonar ( (FONR) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fonar presented to its investors.

FONAR Corporation, a Delaware-based company, specializes in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment using Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) technology. It also provides comprehensive management services to diagnostic imaging facilities through its subsidiary, Health Management Corporation of America.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, FONAR Corporation reported a total net revenue of $26.043 million, a slight increase from the previous year’s $24.960 million. The company experienced a decline in net income attributable to FONAR from $3.135 million in the same quarter last year to $2.264 million this year.

Key financial highlights include an increase in product sales from $120,000 to $316,000 and a rise in management and other fees from $12.329 million to $12.941 million. However, the company saw a decrease in income from operations, which fell from $4.606 million to $3.194 million, and a reduction in net income available to common stockholders from $2.939 million to $2.120 million.

Looking ahead, FONAR’s management remains focused on strategic growth and operational efficiency. The company is currently in negotiations regarding a potential going-private transaction, which could significantly impact its future operations and market presence.

