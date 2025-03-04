Focusrite PLC Announces Change in Major Holdings

Focusrite ( (GB:TUNE) ) has provided an update.

Focusrite PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increasing its voting rights in the company to 15.0697%. This adjustment in ownership reflects a slight increase from their previous position, indicating a strategic move by Liontrust to strengthen its influence within Focusrite. This change may impact Focusrite’s strategic decisions and could have implications for its stakeholders, as it suggests increased confidence from a significant investor.

More about Focusrite

Focusrite PLC is a UK-based company operating in the audio technology industry, primarily known for its production of audio interfaces and music production equipment. The company focuses on providing high-quality audio solutions for musicians, producers, and audio professionals worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 162,104

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £114.4M

