Focus Minerals Achieves Record Gold Pour and Advances Coolgardie Project

Focus Minerals Ltd reported stable and efficient operations at its Three Mile Hill processing plant, achieving a record gold pour in August. The company mined a total of 332,517 tonnes of ore across various sites, with significant progress in the Bonnie Vale Underground Mine due to accelerated development. Exploration activities are ongoing, with new drilling programs approved for the Greater Undaunted area, aiming to expand resources. The company’s cash position remains strong at $113.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

More about Focus Minerals Ltd

Focus Minerals Ltd is a West Australian gold company primarily engaged in the exploration and development of gold projects. Its main focus is the Coolgardie Gold Project, which spans 112.1 square kilometers of prospective tenements in the Goldfields region, near the Coolgardie township. The company is dedicated to optimizing mining and processing operations, particularly at the Bonnie Vale Underground Mine.

YTD Price Performance: 1064.71%

Average Trading Volume: 598,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$567.4M

