Focus Lighting Secures Rs. 14.59 Crore Order from Reloto Automation

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd has secured a significant order valued at approximately Rs. 14.59 crore from Reloto Automation Solutions Private Limited. This order involves the manufacturing, supply, and delivery of lighting and fixtures, scheduled to be completed within the next year, marking a substantial boost to the company’s operations and reinforcing its position in the domestic market.

Focus Lighting and Fixtures Ltd operates in the lighting and fixtures industry, specializing in the manufacturing, supply, and delivery of lighting solutions. The company focuses on providing high-quality lighting products to various sectors, enhancing their market presence in the domestic market.

