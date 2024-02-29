Fobi AI Inc. Secures Funding with Private Placement

Fobi Ai Inc (TSE:FOBI) has released an update.

Fobi AI Inc., a leader in AI-driven digital transformation, has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $532,250 through the sale of over 7.6 million units at $0.07 each. This financing, which includes common shares and warrants, demonstrates strong investor confidence and positions the company for a robust financial future. The units sold are subject to a four-month hold period as per Canadian securities laws.

