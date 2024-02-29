Fobi AI Announces Q2 2024 Shareholder Update Call

Fobi Ai Inc (TSE:FOBI) has released an update.

Fobi AI Inc., a vanguard in AI and data intelligence, is set to host a shareholder update call to discuss its Q2 2024 results and operational achievements, featuring CEO Rob Anson and CFO Mark Lotz. The event, which will include a Q&A session for pre-submitted investor inquiries, is scheduled for March 1, 2024. Fobi AI continues to empower businesses with real-time solutions for digital transformation, further solidifying its position as a major data aggregator in the hospitality and tourism sector of Canada.

