FMR Resources Ltd Director’s Interest Update

The latest announcement is out from Applyflow Limited ( (AU:FMR) ).
FMR Resources Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Patrick Burke. The change involves the acquisition of 1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.25, which were approved by shareholders at a General Meeting on 29 July 2025, indicating a strategic move to align director interests with company performance.
More about Applyflow Limited
Average Trading Volume: 183,485
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$9.33M
