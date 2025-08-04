FMR Resources Ltd Director’s Interest Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Applyflow Limited ( (AU:FMR) ).

FMR Resources Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Patrick Burke. The change involves the acquisition of 1,500,000 options exercisable at $0.25, which were approved by shareholders at a General Meeting on 29 July 2025, indicating a strategic move to align director interests with company performance.

More about Applyflow Limited

Average Trading Volume: 183,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.33M

See more data about FMR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

