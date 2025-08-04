FMR Resources Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Applyflow Limited ( (AU:FMR) ) has shared an announcement.

FMR Resources Limited announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, including 4,000,000 performance rights expiring in August 2028 and 3,375,000 options exercisable at $0.25 expiring in August 2029. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s equity structure and providing strategic financial flexibility.

More about Applyflow Limited

Average Trading Volume: 183,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.33M

