FMR Resources Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Applyflow Limited ( (AU:FMR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

FMR Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 1,875,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of options. These options are exercisable at $0.25 and will expire on August 4, 2029. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial operations and could potentially impact its market positioning by providing additional capital and flexibility for future growth initiatives.

More about Applyflow Limited

Average Trading Volume: 183,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.33M

