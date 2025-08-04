FMR Resources Limited Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Applyflow Limited ( (AU:FMR) ).

FMR Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 1,875,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of options exercisable at $0.25, set to expire on August 1, 2029. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial operations, potentially impacting its market position by enhancing liquidity and providing stakeholders with new investment opportunities.

More about Applyflow Limited

Average Trading Volume: 183,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.33M

See more data about FMR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

