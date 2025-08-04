FMR Resources Issues New Shares to Investors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Applyflow Limited ( (AU:FMR) ) has issued an announcement.
FMR Resources Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), announced the issuance of 8,896,179 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.16 per share to institutional and sophisticated investors. This issuance is part of Tranche 2 of a placement initially detailed in a previous ASX release. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and confirmed that there is no excluded information that needs to be disclosed.
More about Applyflow Limited
Average Trading Volume: 183,485
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$9.33M
