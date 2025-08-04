FMR Resources Issues New Shares to Investors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Applyflow Limited ( (AU:FMR) ) has issued an announcement.

FMR Resources Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), announced the issuance of 8,896,179 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.16 per share to institutional and sophisticated investors. This issuance is part of Tranche 2 of a placement initially detailed in a previous ASX release. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and confirmed that there is no excluded information that needs to be disclosed.

More about Applyflow Limited

Average Trading Volume: 183,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.33M

