FMR Resources Initiates Drilling at Fairfield Copper Project Following IP Survey

Applyflow Limited ( (AU:FMR) ) has shared an announcement.

FMR Resources Limited has completed an Induced Polarisation (IP) survey at its Goshen Prospect within the Fairfield Copper Project, identifying anomalies that correlate with historical copper mineralization. The company has commenced a drilling program to test these anomalies, which is expected to continue for four to six weeks, with results anticipated in the first quarter of 2026. This development could potentially enhance FMR’s position in the copper mining sector by unlocking new mineralization opportunities at Goshen, which may have implications for stakeholders interested in the project’s progress.

More about Applyflow Limited

FMR Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary focus is on copper mineralization, with operations centered around the Fairfield Copper Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 211,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$15.76M

