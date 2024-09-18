FMR LLC Acquires 5% Stake in AMOTIV LIMITED

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

FMR LLC has emerged as a substantial holder in AMOTIV LIMITED, acquiring a 5.02% stake with over 7 million votes attached to the common stock. The shares were purchased through a series of transactions leading up to September 16, 2024, with prices per share ranging from AUD 10.11 to AUD 10.7669. This move signals a significant vote of confidence in AMOTIV LIMITED’s market position by a prominent investment entity.

