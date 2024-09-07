FMR LLC Acquires 5.14% Stake in AMA Group

Ama Group Limited (AU:AMA) has released an update.

FMR LLC has become a significant investor in AMA Group Limited, acquiring a 5.14% voting power through the purchase of common stock. From June 5 to September 4, 2024, FMR made multiple acquisitions at varying prices, ultimately amounting to 245,683,336 shares. This strategic move by FMR LLC indicates a growing interest in the financial positioning of AMA Group Limited within the market.

