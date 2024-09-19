FMR Adjusts Stake in National Storage REIT

National Storage REIT (AU:NSR) has released an update.

National Storage REIT has seen a change in substantial holdings by FMR LLC, with an increase in voting power from 8.20% to 9.33% through various transactions. The changes, including both acquisition and disposal of shares, took place between September 2023 and January 2024. This movement indicates active trading by FMR, reflecting a changing stance in their investment in National Storage REIT.

For further insights into AU:NSR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.