FMG Pilbara Completes Dispatch in Red Hawk Takeover Bid

Flinders Mines Limited ( (AU:RHK) ) has shared an announcement.

FMG Pilbara Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortescue Limited, has completed the dispatch of its bidder’s statement as part of its off-market takeover bid for all ordinary shares in Red Hawk Mining Limited. This development is a crucial step in FMG Pilbara’s strategy to acquire Red Hawk, signaling a significant move in consolidating its position in the mining sector. The dispatch was executed via electronic communication and postal services, ensuring all Red Hawk shareholders receive the necessary information, which demonstrates FMG Pilbara’s commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about Flinders Mines Limited

YTD Price Performance: -8.06%

Average Trading Volume: 1

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €98.22M

