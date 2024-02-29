FMC Corp Announces Executive Team Restructuring and Appointments

The latest announcement is out from Fmc Corp. (FMC).

FMC Corporation is bolstering its executive team with strategic appointments to drive growth and efficiency. Brian Angeli steps in as the new executive vice president and Chief Marketing Officer, focusing on portfolio and new product strategies, including the oversight of Precision Agriculture. Thaisa Hugenneyer takes charge as executive vice president, overseeing Operations, Supply Chain, and Procurement, with added responsibilities for Manufacturing and EHS. Concurrently, the company bids farewell to Diane Allemang, who retires as Chief Marketing Officer. To further its transformation goals, Barry Crawford assumes a dedicated role as vice president, leading the charge for restructuring to achieve cost savings and a more efficient operating model. Additionally, Seva Rostovtsev, Ph.D., has been retitled as Chief Technology Officer, reflecting his pivotal role in innovation and R&D for FMC’s future success.

