FMC Announces President Ronaldo Pereira’s Departure

On October 29, 2025, FMC Corporation announced that Ronaldo Pereira will step down as President effective December 15, 2025, after 28 years with the company. Pereira, a veteran in the crop protection industry, has significantly impacted FMC’s operations in Latin America and North America. He will remain in an advisory role until his departure to ensure a smooth transition.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FMC is a Neutral.

FMC’s overall stock score reflects a combination of mixed financial performance, bearish technical indicators, and valuation concerns. The earnings call provided some positive insights, particularly regarding new product growth and regional performance in EMEA, but challenges in key markets and pricing pressures remain significant risks.

More about FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company focused on providing innovative crop protection solutions, including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital, and precision agriculture. The company is dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber, and fuel while adapting to environmental changes, and is committed to discovering new active ingredients and pioneering technologies that are environmentally friendly.

Average Trading Volume: 2,061,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.81B

