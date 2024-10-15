Flynn Gold Secures Flexible $2M Equity Facility

Flynn Gold Ltd. (AU:FG1) has released an update.

Flynn Gold Ltd. has announced a new At-The-Market Subscription Agreement with Dolphin Corporate Investments, allowing access to $2 million in standby equity capital over three years, providing the company with flexible funding options and minimal dilution potential. The agreement enables Flynn Gold to control the timing and terms of capital issuances, with no obligation to utilize the facility and the ability to terminate at any time. This financial move aims to support Flynn’s exploration activities and expand its portfolio of gold, tin, tungsten, zinc, lead, silver, and battery metals projects across Tasmania and Western Australia.

