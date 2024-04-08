Flynn Gold Begins Trading of Rights Issue

Flynn Gold Ltd. (AU:FG1) has released an update.

Flynn Gold Limited, an Australian mineral exploration firm, has commenced trading of its Renounceable Rights Issue on the ASX under the ticker FG1R, with trading set to conclude on April 22, 2024. The company, with a market capitalization of A$7.87M and no debt, boasts a portfolio of gold, tin, tungsten, zinc-lead-silver, and gold-lithium exploration projects across Tasmania and Western Australia.

