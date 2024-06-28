Flying Nickel Advances Nevada Vanadium Acquisition

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSE:FLYN) has released an update.

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is on course with its acquisition of Nevada Vanadium, eyeing asset and geographic diversification by adding vanadium to its nickel exploration portfolio and expanding its reach to the United States. Shareholder meetings are set for July 10, 2024, to vote on the arrangement, which saw delays due to staffing changes, auditor switch, and a fiscal year-end change. Amended technical reports for Nevada Vanadium’s Gibellini Project have been filed, signifying progress towards the development work recommended in the reports.

