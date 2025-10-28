Flutter Entertainment to Release Q3 2025 Update and Host Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Flutter Entertainment announced it will release its third quarter 2025 update on November 12, 2025, followed by a conference call to discuss the results. This update and call are significant for stakeholders as they provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and future growth.

More about Flutter Entertainment PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC is a leading online sports betting and iGaming operator with a strong market presence in the US and globally. The company operates a diverse portfolio of brands, including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, and PokerStars, among others. Flutter aims to leverage its size and innovative mindset to drive industry change and promote sustainability through its Positive Impact Plan.

