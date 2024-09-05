Flutter Entertainment Reports Change in Barclays Holdings

Flutter Entertainment PLC (GB:FLTR) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has reported a change in major holdings following Barclays PLC’s recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights. As of September 2, 2024, Barclays now holds a total voting rights percentage of 6.52% in Flutter Entertainment, a decrease from their previous notification. The transaction has affected both direct voting rights in shares and various financial instruments including portfolio swaps and equity swaps.

For further insights into GB:FLTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.