Flutter Entertainment Appoints Lazzarato to Thunderbird’s Board

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company has announced the appointment of board member David Lazzarato as a director of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc., effective as of February 2, 2024. This announcement, made through the Regulatory News Service in London, is in line with the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules.

