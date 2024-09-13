Flutter Entertainment Announces Upcoming Investor Day

Flutter Entertainment PLC (GB:FLTR) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC, a leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, has announced an upcoming Investor Day event on September 25, 2024, to discuss future growth and capital allocation strategies. The event will be held at Cipriani in New York and will be available both in-person and via livestream, with a replay and presentation slides accessible post-event on the company’s website.

