Flutter Entertainment Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has provided an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has announced the total number of ordinary shares in issue as of March 31, 2025, which stands at 177,186,883, each with a nominal value of €0.09 and carrying one vote. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

More about Flutter Entertainment PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider, known for its diverse portfolio of brands and services in the online gambling industry. The company operates in multiple markets, focusing on delivering innovative and responsible gaming experiences to its customers.

YTD Price Performance: -18.19%

Average Trading Volume: 236,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £31.38B

For a thorough assessment of FLUT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue