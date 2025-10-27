Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has provided an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and cancellation of its ordinary shares in the United States as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of Flutter’s broader strategy to repurchase up to $5 billion in shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Flutter Entertainment PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider. The company operates in various markets, offering a range of products and services including online and retail sports betting, gaming, and entertainment platforms.

