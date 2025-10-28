Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) is now available.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program. This move is part of their strategy to repurchase up to $245 million worth of shares by the end of 2025, aligning with a broader intention to buy back $5 billion of shares. The transactions were executed through Davy Securities and are expected to impact the company’s share capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates in the gambling and entertainment industry, offering a range of betting and gaming products. The company is known for its online and retail betting services, focusing primarily on markets in the United States and the United Kingdom.

