Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has provided an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and cancellation of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program, aiming to repurchase up to $245 million worth of shares by the end of 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to buy back $5 billion in shares, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider, operating in various markets with a focus on delivering engaging and responsible gaming experiences.

