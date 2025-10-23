Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) is now available.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares in the United States as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of Flutter’s broader strategy to buy back up to $5 billion in shares, which aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure, reflecting the company’s strong financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

More about Flutter Entertainment PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including online betting, gaming, and entertainment platforms, with a strong market presence in the United States and other regions.

See more data about FLUT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue