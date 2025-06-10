Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has provided an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the redemption and cancellation of its ordinary shares in the United States as part of a larger share buyback program. This initiative, involving the acquisition of shares through Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, is part of Flutter’s strategy to repurchase up to $5 billion worth of shares, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

More about Flutter Entertainment PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates in the gambling industry, offering a range of online betting and gaming services. The company focuses on providing entertainment through various platforms, catering to a global market with a significant presence in the United States and the United Kingdom.

For detailed information about FLUT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.