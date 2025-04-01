Flutter Entertainment Advances $350 Million Share Buyback Initiative

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) just unveiled an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of a $350 million share buyback program, which is a segment of a larger $5 billion buyback initiative. This strategic move, facilitated by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting and gaming company. It operates in the gambling industry, offering a range of products and services including online sports betting, gaming, and entertainment. The company focuses on expanding its market presence in the United States and other international markets.

