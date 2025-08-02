Fluor Corporation Reports Mixed Q2 2025 Results

Fluor Corporation ( (FLR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fluor Corporation presented to its investors.

Fluor Corporation, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services, operates across various sectors, delivering capital-efficient projects worldwide. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company is renowned for its expertise in tackling complex challenges and has been a prominent player in its industry for over a century.

Fluor Corporation’s second-quarter 2025 earnings report reveals a mixed performance, with significant achievements and challenges. The company successfully shipped its first cargo from the LNG Canada project and secured a contract for a phase 2 expansion. However, financial results were impacted by longstanding infrastructure projects and shifts in client capital spending.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a revenue of $4.0 billion, a 6% year-over-year decrease, and GAAP net earnings of $2.5 billion, bolstered by substantial pre-tax gains from NuScale investments. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 42% to $96 million, while adjusted EPS dropped by 49% to $0.43. The company’s backlog decreased by 13% to $28.2 billion, and new awards totaled $1.8 billion, reflecting a 43% decline year-over-year.

Despite these challenges, Fluor remains optimistic about its long-term strategy, focusing on disciplined project delivery in growth markets. The company has adjusted its 2025 guidance, reflecting economic uncertainties and client hesitations. Management remains confident in its ability to navigate these challenges and continue delivering value to clients and shareholders.

