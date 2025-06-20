Fluent Holds 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting Virtually

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Fluent ( (FLNT) ) is now available.

On June 18, 2025, Fluent, Inc. held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually, with 13,987,707 shares represented out of 20,643,660 outstanding shares. During the meeting, several key decisions were made, including the election of seven directors, approval of executive compensation for 2024, ratification of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent accounting firm for 2024, and various approvals related to securities purchase agreements and equity incentive plans. These decisions are expected to influence the company’s governance and financial strategies moving forward.

Spark’s Take on FLNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FLNT is a Neutral.

Fluent’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its weak financial performance and technical indicators. Despite potential growth in certain segments, the consistent losses, negative cash flow, and bearish technical signals pose significant risks.

More about Fluent

Average Trading Volume: 18,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $39.06M

