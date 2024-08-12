Fluence Secures Multi-Million Desalination Contract

Fluence Corporation Limited (AU:FLC) has released an update.

Fluence Corporation Limited has been awarded a $7.1 million contract to provide a Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) system for desalination in Mayotte, aimed to meet the island’s potable water needs in line with French standards. The project, scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, showcases Fluence’s global collaboration and marks a significant win amidst a series of recent successful contracts. The company is leveraging its international expertise and standardized solutions to continue its growth momentum in the water treatment industry.

