Fluence Secures $12 Million Water Treatment Contract in Saudi Arabia

Fluence Corporation Limited ( (AU:FLC) ) has issued an update.

Fluence Corporation Limited has secured a contract worth over $12 million to provide an ultra-pure water treatment system for a new combined-cycle power plant in Saudi Arabia. This contract underscores Fluence’s expanding presence in the Middle East and its commitment to delivering efficient and sustainable water treatment solutions for the power and energy sector. The project aligns with Fluence’s global strategy and involves collaboration between its teams in the Middle East and Argentina, highlighting the company’s strategic partnerships and operational capabilities.

Fluence Corporation Limited is a leader in wastewater treatment and reuse, high-strength wastewater treatment, wastewater-to-energy, and industrial and drinking water markets. The company offers pre-engineered, standardized Smart Products Solutions and provides rapid delivery and commissioning of solutions for a range of needs from smaller communities to city-scale systems. Fluence focuses on high growth markets including North America and Southeast Asia.

