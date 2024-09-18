Flowtech Fluidpower Announces New Joint Broker

Flowtech Fluidpower (GB:FLO) has released an update.

Flowtech Fluidpower PLC has appointed Singer Capital Markets as its new joint broker, complementing the services of Panmure Liberum Limited. The company will release unaudited interim results for the first half of 2024 on September 30 and hold a live webcast presentation by the CEO and CFO. Interested parties can register online to attend the event and learn more about the company’s performance and outlook.

For further insights into GB:FLO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.