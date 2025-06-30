Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. Forms Nomination Committee to Strengthen Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. ( (HK:6610) ) has shared an update.

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee as part of its governance structure, which will be composed mainly of independent non-executive directors. This committee is tasked with overseeing board nominations and ensuring diversity, including gender representation, within its members. The formation of this committee reflects the company’s commitment to robust corporate governance practices and may enhance its industry standing by promoting transparency and accountability.

More about Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd.

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. The company is involved in the technology sector, focusing on innovative solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 9,054,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$551.9M

Find detailed analytics on 6610 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue