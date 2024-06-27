Flow Traders Announces Pre-Close Analyst Call

Flow Traders (FLTLF) has released an update.

Flow Traders Ltd., a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider, will hold a pre-close call with analysts after the European market close on June 27, 2024, before entering a silent period on June 30. The script for the call, which will discuss the company’s second-quarter performance, is available on their website. The firm emphasizes its continuous growth and global presence in providing liquidity for financial markets.

