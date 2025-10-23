Flow Capital Secures Early Repayment from Co-living Marketplace Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Flow Capital Corp ( (TSE:FW) ) is now available.

Flow Capital Corp. announced the early repayment of a US$3.0 million investment from a tech-enabled marketplace of co-living spaces, a result of the borrower’s strong revenue growth. This repayment allows Flow Capital to redeploy capital into new opportunities, supporting high-growth technology companies with minimally dilutive growth capital, while retaining a small equity position in the business.

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth and alternative capital solutions dedicated to supporting market-leading high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth while minimizing dilution and retaining founder control. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking growth capital to drive their continued expansion.

