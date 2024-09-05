Flora Growth Approves Stock Rights Plan for Executives

Flora Growth ( (FLGC) ) has provided an update.

Flora Growth Corp. shareholders have given the green light to significant stock appreciation rights for CEO Clifford Starke and CFO Dany Vaiman as a reward for their leadership. Under the approved plan, Starke will receive 575,319 rights, while Vaiman will get 191,773, both with an exercise price of $0.9149. These rights are set to vest in multiple tranches, with each tranche requiring a 50% increase in the company’s share price over the exercise price to unlock, reflecting a strong incentive for performance tied directly to shareholder value growth.

