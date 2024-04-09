Flight Centre Reports Cessation of Performance Rights

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has announced the cessation of 142,063 performance rights due to unmet conditions as of March 31, 2024. This event may influence the company’s stock as it reflects changes in the issued capital related to its securities. Shareholders and potential investors should take note of this development in the context of the company’s financial health and performance.

For further insights into AU:FLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.