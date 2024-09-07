Flight Centre Announces Convertible Notes Cancellation

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has announced the buy-back cancellation of several tranches of their convertible notes, as detailed in their latest securities cessation notification. The cancellations, which occurred between August 30 and September 5, 2024, are part of the company’s capital management strategy. This financial move may be of interest to investors monitoring FLT’s stock and debt management practices.

